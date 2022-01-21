Funeral services for Jan. 22, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Johnny Muñoz, 57, Bakersfield, Dec. 20. Funeral services, noon Jan. 24 at Greenlawn Cemetery, 3700 River Blvd. 93305.
Betty Ann Spencer, 82, Bakersfield, Jan. 6. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Candess Strategos, 75, Tehachapi, Jan. 12. Trisagion, 7 p.m. Jan. 25; funeral service, 10 a.m. Jan. 26; both at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 401 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES PENDING
Lynda Copeland, 59, Taft, Jan. 17 in Bakersfield. Erickson & Brown Funeral Home, Taft.
Victorio Gaona, 66, Bakersfield, Jan. 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Pamela Ann Harris, 67, Bakersfield, Jan. 3. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Lawrence Mena, 81, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Lauren Shields, infant, Bakersfield, Jan. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Sheldon Smith, 62, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Nancy Ann Stamm, 84, Bakersfield, Jan. 5. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Irving McClure Stockton, 88, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Historic Union Cemetery.
Rudy Cortez Tabada, 65, Bakersfield, Jan. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Ajpop Valdemar, 34, Bakersfield, Dec. 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Malvin Watson, 68, Bakersfield, Jan. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Peggy Jean Johnson, 98, Bakersfield, Dec. 29. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html