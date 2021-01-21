SERVICES PENDING
Barbara C. Almengor, 50, Bakersfield. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Benny Anderson, 78, Bakersfield. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Maria Rosario Rodriguez de Altamirano, 100, Lamont, Jan. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Wilber Martinez Amaya, 27, Lost Hills, Jan. 20. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Pedro Hernandez Camacho, 61, Bakersfield, Dec. 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Juan Acosta Cisneros, 91, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Josefina Maria Flores, 67, Bakersfield, Jan. 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Clifford Dale Glenn, 76, Bakersfield, Jan. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Mark Joseph Jones, 58, Bakersfield, Jan. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
David W. Metz Jr., 22, Bakersfield, Jan. 15. Kern River Family Mortuary.
Petra Miranda, 56, Bakersfield, Jan. 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Dora Ruiz, 69, Wasco, Jan. 15 in Delano. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Delores Sears, 84, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Ramiro V. Silva, 79, Bakersfield. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Paula Rachel Terrazas, 69, Bakersfield, Jan. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
David "Dave" Lee Sanson, 82, Bakersfield, Jan. 17. Kern River Family Mortuary.
