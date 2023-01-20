Funeral services for Jan. 21, 2023

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Carolyn Faye Perry, 73, Taft, Jan. 15 in Bakersfield. Celebration of Life on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 11 a.m. at Westside Believers Fellowship, Taft. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Joseph “Joe” James Pieri, 78, Bakersfield, Nov. 22. Visitation, 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, 9 a.m. Jan. 28 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES PENDING
Nelda Higgine, 84, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Brian DeWayne Jones, 49, Shafter, Jan. 19 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Rebecca Whitley Jordan, 58, Bakersfield, Dec. 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Mack Parnell, 84, Bakersfield, Jan. 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Angie Inez Parra, 32, Bakersfield, Jan. 6. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Gregory Allen Ramsey, 66, Jan. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Joshua Samarripas, 36, Bakersfield, Dec. 31. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Juan Vasquez Jr., 72, Bakersfield, Jan. 18. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 305,161
Deaths: 2,605
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 297,619
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 71.37
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.16
Updated: 1/19/23
