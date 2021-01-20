SERVICES SCHEDULED
Daniel Luciano Grijalva, 71, Taft, Jan. 11. Memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at First Baptist Church in Taft. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
SERVICES PENDING
John Riggle Ackland, 79, Jan. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Franklin "Woody" Allen, 84, Bakersfield, Jan. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Modesto Rios Bernal, 77, Bakersfield, Jan. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Dollie Imogene Burrow, 78, in Bakersfield from Shafter, Jan. 18. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Harvey Buie Corbett, 76, Bakersfield, Jan. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Robert W. Evans, 89, Ventura, Calif., Jan. 9. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Bettye Junell Garner, 89, Bakersfield, Jan. 14. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Hector Gonzalez, 29, Bakersfield, Jan. 13. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Dustin Lee Colvard Jamison, 30, Wasco, Jan. 15. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Nanci Michel Heredia Maldonado, 48, Bakersfield, Jan. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Vernon Dean Mayo, 67, Bakersfield, Jan. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Conrado Santos Popoy, 83, Earlimart, Jan. 19. Delano Mortuary.
Buddy Joe Rudder, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Donavon Lee Tripp, 48, Bakersfield, Jan. 15. Keep It Simple Cremation.
NO SERVICES
Harry Evan Cheever Jr., 105, Bakersfield, Jan. 14. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
