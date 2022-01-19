Funeral services for Jan. 20, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
John V. Baligad, 83, Delano, Jan. 15. Delano Mortuary.
Kimberly Jane Essman Braverman, 61, Bakersfield, Jan. 11. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
Gene Diseth, 84, Wasco, Jan. 19 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Mary Guzman, 76, Bakersfield, Jan. 1 in Yucaipa. Mission Family Mortuary.
Miguel Suarez Lomeli, 31, Bakersfield, Jan. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Robert William Park, 82, Bakersfield, Jan. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Lucy Avalos Rivas, 92, Delano, Jan. 15. Delano Mortuary.
Olga Rodriguez, 84, Bakersfield, Jan. 12. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
Anthony Segura, 25, Delano, Jan. 12. Delano Mortuary.
Timothy Patrick Sullivan, 55, Bakersfield, Dec. 8. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Luis Manuel Peralta Valle, 29, Bakersfield, Jan. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Vida Sotto Verde, 97, Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ruth Viola, 95, Bakersfield, Dec. 31. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
