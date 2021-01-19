SERVICES SCHEDULED
Martha Ann Patterson, 83, Bakersfield, Jan. 3. Previously scheduled memorial at Valley Baptist Church has been postponed indefinitely.
SERVICES PENDING
Dollie Imogene Burrow, 78, Bakersfield, Jan. 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Winfred Eugene Cronon Sr., 93, Bakersfield, Jan. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Monica Yvonne Dulan, 78, Bakersfield, Jan. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sylvia E. Greer, 62, Bakersfield, Jan. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Kenneth Earl Gupton, 63, Bakersfield, Jan. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Carmen Moran, 41, Bakersfield, Jan. 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Tina D. Richardson, 63, Shafter, Jan. 18. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Warren D. Richardson Sr., 62, Shafter, Jan. 16. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Mary Florence Tabuyo, 90, Costa Mesa, Calif., Jan. 15. Delano Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
