Funeral services for Jan. 19, 2023

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Richard Pannell, 82, Dec. 30. Memorial service on Feb. 18. at 11 a.m. at First Assembly of God of Bakersfield, 4901 California Ave. Bakersfield, CA 93309.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
SERVICES SCHEDULED
Richard Pannell, 82, Dec. 30. Memorial service on Feb. 18. at 11 a.m. at First Assembly of God of Bakersfield, 4901 California Ave. Bakersfield, CA 93309.
SERVICES PENDING
Judith Ann Ashworth, 82. Bakersfield, Jan. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.
Maria Luisa Frausto De Lara, 61, McFarland, Jan. 16. Funeraria Del Angel – Delano.
Shannon Shay Hobbs, 85, Bakersfield, Jan. 3. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Martha Carrillo Marin, 77, Bakersfield, Jan. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Betty C. Mazzio, 92, Bakersfield, Jan. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Bill Joseph Pilkington, 94, Bakersfield, Jan. 5. Mission family Mortuary.
Robert W. Porter, 84, Bakersfield, Jan. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 304,028
Deaths: 2,601
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 297,089
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 71.26
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.16
Updated: 1/12/23
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html