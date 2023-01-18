 Skip to main content
Funeral services for Jan. 19, 2023

SERVICES SCHEDULED

Richard Pannell, 82, Dec. 30. Memorial service on Feb. 18. at 11 a.m. at First Assembly of God of Bakersfield, 4901 California Ave. Bakersfield, CA 93309.

