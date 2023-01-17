Funeral services for Jan. 18, 2023

SERVICES PENDING
Stephen C. Black, 78, Tulare, Jan. 3. Funeraria Del Angel – Delano.
Willie Brandon, 72, Bakersfield, Jan. 12. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Shirley M. Christian, 83, Bakersfield, Jan. 14. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Helen Dolbey, 76, Tehachapi, Jan. 13, KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Joseph Steven Forrest, 30, Bakersfield, Dec. 11. Alma Funeral Home.
Daniel Fous, 91, Boulder City, NV, Jan. 10. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Shirley Ann Helms, 74, Bakersfield, Jan. 13. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Marjorie Sue Holt, 77, Bakersfield, Jan. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
James Dougals Hudgens, 77, Bakersfield, Jan. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Gilbert Ibay, 40, Delano, Dec. 29. Funeraria Del Angel – Delano.
Nathan D. Jackson, 42, Wofford Heights, Dec. 26 in Lake Isabella. Alma Funeral Home.
Alice C. Kane, 99, Bakersfield, Jan. 13. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Jon Wesley Kirk, 62, Bakersfield, Jan. 12. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Eula M. Lind, 99, Bakersfield, Jan. 16. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Coby Earl McClintock, 58, Bakersfield, Dec. 31. Funeraria Del Angel – Delano.
Juan Mejia Medina, 91, Delano, Jan. 8. Funeraria Del Angel – Delano.
Sharyn M. Nelson, 65, Bakersfield, Jan. 17. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Maria Refugio Ortiz-Astorga, 74, Jan. 6. Funeraria Del Angel – Delano.
Maria C. Ponce Piedra, 87, Bakersfield, Jan. 13. Alma Funeral Home.
Cecilia Polintan, 81, Delano, Jan. 7. Funeraria Del Angel – Delano.
William Michael Radis, 66, Lake Isabella, Dec. 30 in Bakersfield. Alma Funeral Home.
DeNoal Wayman Sloan, 84, Bakersfield, Jan. 16. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield FD 1406.
NO SERVICES
Ellen Cline, 93, Bakersfield, Jan. 14. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield FD 1406.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
