Funeral services for Jan. 18, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Alan Steve Adams, 65, Bakersfield, Jan. 13. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Kirk Archerd, 64, Bakersfield, Jan. 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Thomas Lonnie Harmon, 63, Bakersfield, Jan. 14. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Diane Ginnel Johnson, 84, Bakersfield, Jan. 13. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Paul Alred Lackey, 84, Bakersfield, Jan. 12. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
James Lovejoy, 92, Bakersfield, Jan. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Lupe Rodarte Mendoza, 91, Delano, Jan. 15. Delano Mortuary.
Gary Edwin Morris, 81, Bakersfield, Jan. 12. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
Donna Penner, 93, Shafter, Jan. 15. Peters Funeral Home.
Ramiro Perez, 92, Bakersfield, Jan. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Betty Ringer, 90, Wasco, Jan. 14. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Audrey L. Rodgers, 92, Bakersfield, Jan. 13. Kern River Family Mortuary.
Shinder Singh, 64, Bakersfield, Jan. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Robert Sotello, 93, Bakersfield, Jan. 13. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Louise Bowley Sutton, 89, Bakersfield, Jan. 15. Keep It Simple Cremation.
William Dean Thompson, 92, Bakersfield, Jan. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Donald G. Wheat, 88, Bakersfield, Jan. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html