SERVICES PENDING
Graciela Alanis Chavez, 69, McFarland, Jan. 13. Delano Mortuary.
Alvaro Monje Cruz, 55, Bakersfield, Jan. 12. Basham Funeral Care.
David Warren Edge, 62, Bakersfield, Jan. 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Sylvia Esther Greer, 62, Bakersfield, Jan. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ellen Delores Hiett, 77, Bakersfield, Jan. 11. Delano Mortuary.
Maria Grace Knox, 81, Bakersfield, Jan. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Martin Lozano, 54, Bakersfield Jan. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest
Maria Elena Lopez, 71, Bakersfield, Jan. 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Billy Nelms, 81, Bakersfield, Jan. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Isaura Santoyo Ortega, 63, Jan. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Phem Phim, 73, Bakersfield, Jan. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Henrietta Rueda Ramos, 80, Bakersfield, Jan.14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Maria Guadalupe Rojas, 62, Delano, Jan. 14. Delano Mortuary.
Leonel Sandoval, 55, Bakersfield, Dec. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Morgan Lee Strickland, 87, Bakersfield, Jan. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
John Baltierra Tellez, 67, Bakersfield, Jan. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html