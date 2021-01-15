SERVICES SCHEDULED
Rose Raya, 93, Bakersfield, Jan. 6. Visitation Sunday, Jan. 17, from 5-8 p.m. Rosary to be recited at 6 p.m. at Basham Hopson Funeral Care Chapel. Mass Monday, Jan. 18, at 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church Brundage. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Ike Azevedo, 53, Bakersfield, Jan. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Michael Azevedo, 76, Bakersfield, Jan. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jesse John Chapa, 71, Bakersfield, Jan. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ernest “Ed” Hamlett, 84, Bakersfield, Jan. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Katie May Harrington, 91, Bakersfield, Jan. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ajit Singh Khurana, 88, Bakersfield, Jan. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Henry E. McCarthy, 52, Shafter, Jan. 14. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Ma. Carmen Patino Perez, 67, Bakersfield, Jan. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Rito Valdez Quinones, 52, Lamont, Jan. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Maria Socorro Salas, 93, Bakersfield, Jan. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Rosie Salazar, 77, Bakersfield, Jan. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Dorothy Mary Rice, 95, Bakersfield, Jan. 9. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
