SERVICES PENDING
Norberto Alvarez, 38, Bakersfield, Jan. 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Vicki Jane Bell, 78, Bakersfield, Jan. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Roy Lee Bullard, 64, Bakersfield, Jan. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Rosa "Rosy" Maria Castro Carillo, 50, Bakersfield, Jan. 12. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Jennie Gamez, 49, Bakersfield, Jan. 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Jenny Hernandez, 81, Wasco, Jan. 14. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Thomas James Jimenez, 23, Bakersfield, Jan. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Barbara Larkin, 77, Bakersfield, Jan. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Jesus Lopez, 60, Bakersfield, Dec. 27. Historic Union Cemetery.
Wanda Price, 70, Bakersfield, Jan. 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose M. Vela Puga, 71, Bakersfield, Jan. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Anna Salinas, 72, Shafter, Jan. 13 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Vicente Chan Sio, 92, Jan. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ralph Smith, 75, Bakersfield, Jan. 13. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html