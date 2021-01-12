SERVICES PENDING
Lilia Carbajal, 70, Bakersfield Jan. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Asiyeh Decarteret, 52, Bakersfield, Dec. 17. Historic Union Cemetery.
Josephine Daisy Del Papa, 90, Bakersfield, Jan. 10. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Troy Deon Erwing Sr., 49, Bakersfield, Jan. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Rafael Hernandez Guerra, 50, Fullerton, Jan. 7. Delano Mortuary.
Ray Hernandez, 79, Bakersfield, Jan. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Dora Hinds, 91, Bakersfield, Dec. 30. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Velvet Kinsell, 57, Rosamond, Dec. 18. Historic Union Cemetery.
Francisca Castro Limon, 65, Bakersfield, Jan. 7. Basham Funeral Care.
James Edward Lofy, 88, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Yolanda Jimenez Ortega, 84, Bakersfield, Jan. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Lino Robles Pichardo, 46, from Lost Hills, Calif., in Anaheim, Jan. 9. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Victor Cruz Reyes, 53, Bakersfield, Jan. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Dorothy Mary Rice, 95, Bakersfield, Jan. 9. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
J.R. Rodriguez, 57, Bakersfield, Jan. 8. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Elena Precious Ruiz, infant, Delano, Jan. 1. Delano Mortuary.
Janice Clarisse Valencia, 73, Bakersfield, Jan. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
James Roy Walker, 62, Bakersfield, Jan. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Peter John Williams, 71, Jan. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.
Eleanor Wise, 100, Bakersfield, Jan. 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Catalina Zazueta, 66, Bakersfield, Jan. 11. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Georgia N. Lashley, 87, Bakersfield, Dec. 25. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
David Duane Little, 77, Bakersfield, Jan. 7. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html