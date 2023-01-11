Funeral services for Jan. 12

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Fred Lee Cannon Jr., 35, Bakersfield, Dec. 22. Service at 11 a.m., Jan. 13, Johnson & Taft Mortuary, 115 18th Street, Bakersfield.
Allan Kuykendall, 76, Bakersfield, Dec. 28. Service at 2 p.m., Jan. 14, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Hall C, 5501 Brundage Lane. Basham Funeral Care.
Jerrell Wayne Watkins, 66, Bakersfield, Dec. 28. Service at 10 a.m., Jan. 14, Cain Memorial Church, 630 California Avenue, Bakersfield. Johnson & Taft Mortuary, Bakersfield.
Johnny Lee Timmons, 61, Bakersfield, Dec. 12. Service at 11 a.m., Jan. 16, Johnson & Taft Mortuary, 115 18th Street, Bakersfield.
SERVICES PENDING
Leslie Lee Fike, 88, Bakersfield, Dec. 4. Historic Union Cemetery.
Cesar E. Garcia Garcia, 64, McFarland, Jan. 10. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Emma Garnica, 61, Bakersfield, Jan. 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Christine Martinez, 75, Bakersfield, Jan. 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Karen Miner, 71, Bakersfield, Jan. 9. Historic Union Cemetery.
Kenneth Wayne Owens, 78. Bakersfield, Jan. 8. Historic Union Cemetery.
Edgar Perez, 31, Wasco, Jan. 9. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Doris M. Rollins, 91, Bakersfield, Jan. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 302,721
Deaths: 2,587
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 295,485
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 71.29
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.19
Updated: 1/5/23
