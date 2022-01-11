Funeral services for Jan. 12, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Jose Camberos, 51, Bakersfield, Jan. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Sarah Casillas, 91, Bakersfield, Jan. 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Bartola Conchas De Pacheco, 97, Bakersfield, Jan. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Susan L. Dattoli, 74, Bakersfield, Jan. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Clement Delgado, 88, Bakersfield, Jan. 6. Basham Funeral Care.
James Ernest Ellis, 20, Bakersfield, Dec. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Janet Lynell Errea, 74, Bakersfield, Jan. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Craig Hill, 61, Bakersfield, Dec. 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Suzanne Marie Hinds, 88, Bakersfield, Jan. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Abraham Able Morales, 37, Bakersfield, Dec. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Peggy Pierce, 61, Bakersfield, Jan. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Ofelia Ramos, 84, Bakersfield, Jan. 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Kelly Max Sanborn, 71, Bakersfield, Jan. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Boris Valerio Sical, 50, Bakersfield, Dec. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jose Sergio Sital, 62, Bakersfield, Jan. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Patricia Lee Snyder, 84, Bakersfield, Jan. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Robert James Stanford, 94, Wofford Heights, Dec. 22. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Petra F. Velez, 72, Bakersfield, Jan. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Arieon Ulyssis Walker, 20, Bakersfield, Dec. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Polly White, 84, Bakersfield, Jan. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Joyce Marilyn Williams, 89, Bakersfield, Jan. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
