SERVICES PENDING
Ronald D. Abbay, 79, Bakersfield, Jan. 10. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Carmelita Agpalza, 68, Bakersfield, Jan. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Roosevelt Bingham Sr., 74, Bakersfield, Dec. 31. Rucker's Mortuary.
Eusebio Barron, 71, Buttonwillow, Jan. 10. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Joe J. Bolanos Sr., 52, Wasco, Dec. 19, in Delano. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Woodrow Ricki Campbell, 76, Bakersfield, Jan. 11. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Virgil Lee Chapel, 90, Wasco, Jan. 8 in Bakersfield. Rucker's Mortuary.
Ralph Collins, 91, Bakersfield, Jan. 9. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Ronald Daluisio, 71, Bakersfield, Oct. 31. Historic Union Cemetery.
Maria Gallardo, 42, Bakersfield, Jan. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Raymond Gallegos, 55, Bakersfield, Jan. 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Christina Jean Henry, 58, Ridgecrest, Jan. 8. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Emily Hernandez, 42, Bakersfield, Jan. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Yanira Luna Hernandez, 32, Bakersfield, Jan. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Luis De La Rosa Hernandez, 34, Bakersfield, Jan. 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Daniel Jacob Horowitz, 43, Tehachapi, Jan. 7. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Wendall Roy Kinney, 102, Bakersfield, Jan. 11. Neptune Society.
Ola Mae Langley, 91, Bakersfield Jan. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Maria Mares, 83, Bakersfield, Jan. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Lidia Martinez, 76, Bakersfield, Jan. 9. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Johnny Pearce Means, 83, Bakersfield, Jan. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Danny Anthony Miranda, 60, Bakersfield, Jan. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Rosemary Perez, 70, Bakersfield, Jan. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Kathy Ann Richards, 74, Bakersfield, Jan. 10, Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jimmy Salmon, 86, Bakersfield, Jan. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Charles Shumacher, 80, Bakersfield, Jan. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Marcelina Membreno Villanueva, 96, Bakersfield, Jan. 9. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Shelvia Wafford, 55, Bakersfield, Dec. 16. Rucker's Mortuary.
John Peter Williams, 71, Jan. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
