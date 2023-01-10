Funeral services for Jan. 11, 2023

Rose Mary "Billie" Palla, 103, Bakersfield, Jan. 3. Rosary, Jan. 17 at 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 12300 Reina Road. Interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Southwest. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Kyle Gregory Anderson, 30, Ridgecrest, Jan. 3. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Gwynlee Astle, 91, Bakersfield, Jan. 4. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Terry L. Black, 69, Bakersfield, Dec. 9. Monarch Life Stories.
Darlene Margaret Cole, 92, Palmdale, Jan. 5. Keep It Simple Cremation.
James Fain, 53, Bakersfield, Jan. 7. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Stella Ann Garcia, 57, Bakersfield, Jan. 4. Monarch Life Stories.
Dorothy Mae Ginn, 92, Bakersfield, Jan. 3. Mission Family Mortuary.
Gabriel Linton Goelz, 36, California City, Jan. 5. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Felicia Kathleen Gonzales, 53, Bakersfield, Jan. 9. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Pamela Estelle Hines, 60, Bakersfield, Jan. 6. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Georgia Levern Hylton, 87, Bakersfield, Jan. 4. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Rochelle Ladd, 70, Bakersfield, Jan. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
James Martin, 86, Bakersfield, Jan. 8. Keep It Simple Cremation.
John Charles Mitchell, 73, Bakersfield, Jan. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Irene Frances Petrie, 78, Pine Mountain, Jan. 7. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Pablo Torres Ponce, 36, Bakersfield, Jan. 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Elia Ramirez, 73, Bakersfield, Jan. 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Maurice Randall, 68, Bakersfield, Jan. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Johnny Flores Rivera, 78, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Donald Raymond Rush, 84, Bakersfield, Jan. 4. Mission Family Mortuary.
Henry Schnell Jr., 84, Keene, Jan. 6. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Por Van, 77, Bakersfield, Dec. 30, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
J. Jesus Calderon Vargas, 78, Bakersfield, Jan. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Gertrude Whitney, 95, Bakersfield, Jan. 8. Keep It Simple Cremation.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
