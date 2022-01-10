Funeral services for Jan. 11, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Lois Laverne Anderson, 83, Bakersfield, Jan. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Barbara Arp, 90, Bakersfield, Jan. 3. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Janice K. Askew, 73, Bakersfield, Jan 8. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Silvia Carolina Cruz Bonilla, 31, Bakersfield, Dec. 29. Mission Family Mortuary.
Kenneth Boren, 55, Wasco, Jan. 9. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Georgia Cardenas, 79, Bakersfield, Dec. 13. Mission Family Mortuary.
Wendy Rose Gerhold, 57, Bakersfield, Dec. 30. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Fred Goodall, 65, Bakersfield, Jan. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
David Maxwell Harris, 35, Dec. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Channa Kim Hogue, 59, Bakersfield, Dec. 15. Mission Family Mortuary.
Linda Darlene Huddleston, 73, Wofford Heights, Dec. 13. Mission Family Mortuary.
James Ernest Lawson, 59, Bakersfield, Dec. 19. Mission Family Mortuary.
Daniel Lemus, 58, Lamont, Dec. 30. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Brooklyn Mackenzie Mays, 18, Bakersfield, Dec. 31. Mission Family Mortuary.
Bernice Lillian Morgan, 92, Bakersfield, Dec. 15. Mission Family Mortuary.
Velda M. Moynier, 101, Bakersfield, Jan. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Gary Lawrence Nutt, 71, Bakersfield, Nov. 9. Mission Family Mortuary.
Kimberly Sue Post, 64, Tehachapi, Jan. 3. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Manuel Raphael, 93, Bakersfield, Dec. 31. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Bridget L. Reid, 57, Shafter, Jan. 4. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Doyle D. Sanders, 65, Bakersfield, Jan. 3. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Donna Lee Schneider, 53, Bakersfield, Dec. 2. Mission Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
