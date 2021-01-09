SERVICES SCHEDULED
Martha Lynn Adams, 75, Dec. 18. Services 10 a.m. Jan. 15, Fellowship Baptist Church.
SERVICES PENDING
Maria Estebana Benitez, 83, Bakersfield, Jan. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Jesus Botello, 50, from Arvin in Los Angeles,, Jan. 8. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Yolanda Carmona, 54, Bakersfield, Jan. 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Ramon Contreras, 67, Bakersfield, Jan. 6. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
James David Deppen, 83, Bakersfield, Jan. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Margaret F. Dye, 93, Bakersfield, Jan. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Tommy Foster, 88, Bakersfield, Jan. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Julia Garcia, 76, Jan. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose Jesus Francisco Gomez, 29, Bakersfield, Dec. 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Vicky Lynn Guevara, 48, Bakersfield, Dec. 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Jeremiah Andrew Hatfield, 45, Bakersfield, Dec. 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Antonio Garcia Ledesma, 46, Arvin, Jan. 4. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Daniel Marufo Ortiz, 72, Bakersfield, Dec. 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Isabel Bibriesca Resendis, 44, from Wasco in Bakersfield, Jan. 7. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Maria Auxilio Rodriguez, 91, from Wasco in Bakersfield,, Jan. 6. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
David J. Taylor, 74, Bakersfield, Jan. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Timothy M. Wilson, 20, Bakersfield, Dec. 31. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
