SERVICES PENDING
Ernest Bon Cabrera, 79, Dec. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Michael Lee Cameron, 74, Bakersfield, Dec. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Judy F. Cates, 89, Shafter, Dec. 30. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Nancy Bell Deurmier, 63, Bakersfield, Dec. 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert Earl Dickerson, 60, Bakersfield, Dec. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Gabriela Isidro Gonzalez, 61, Delano, Dec. 25. Delano Mortuary.
Kenneth “Kenny” Jameson, 64, Shafter, Dec. 25 in Bakersfield. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Felix Villanueva Juarez, 87, Shafter, Dec. 16. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Rosario Madrigal, 87, Bakersfield, Dec. 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Guadalupe Mora, 73, Dec. 26, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Isidro Medrano Munoz, 48, Wasco, Dec. 22 in Bakersfield. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Geraldine Gayle Najera, 75, Wasco, Dec. 20. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Euverto Nervaez, 98, Wasco, Dec. 25. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Rosa Marie Hernandez Ortiz, 66, Bakersfield, Dec. 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Megan Rose Page, 37, Shafter, Dec. 25. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Mayra Valencia Perez, 40, Bakersfield, Dec. 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Vincent Cruz Hinojosa Regalado, 23, Wasco, Dec. 26. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Virginia “Valerie” Rosevear, 86, Bakersfield, Dec. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Frank Garza Saldivar, 71, Wasco, Dec. 21. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Dhillon Tarlochan Singh, 86, Bakersfield, Dec. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ina Summit, 74, Bakersfield, Dec. 17. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory & Funeral Home.
Linda Henriette Thieman, 76, Bakersfield, Dec. 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Hilario Botello Torres, 48, Shafter, Dec .30 in Bakersfield. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Maria Del Carmen Cervantes Valdovinos, 74, Lost Hills, Dec. 29 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Elsie Bernice Warren, 93, Shafter, Dec. 24 in Los Angeles. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
