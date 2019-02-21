SERVICES PENDING
Merrill Gibbs Arnold, 77, Bakersfield, Feb. 20. Neptune Society.
Jorge Enrique Benavides, 42, Bakersfield, Feb. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Roberto “Smokey” Cota Castro, 76, Bakersfield, Feb. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Cecile L. Conner, 77, Bakersfield, Feb. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
James H. Dean, 92, Bakersfield, Feb. 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Gina R. Ford, 62, Bakersfield, Feb. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Michael Gonzalezs, 27, Bakersfield, Feb. 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Philip Franklin Phelps, 88, Bakersfield, Feb. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Aaran Mantel Porter, 18, Bakersfield, Feb. 11. Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service.
Frances Inez Stout, 91, Bakersfield, Feb. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Vanessa A. Tallman, 83, Santa Nella, Feb. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
