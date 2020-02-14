SERVICES SCHEDULED
Larry Roland Hall, 55, Bakersfield, Feb. 4. Memorial service 6 p.m. Feb. 18, Kern River Family Mortuary, 1900 N. Chester Ave. Peters Funeral Home.
Mary Arvena Patterson, 92, Bakersfield, Jan. 18. Graveside service 1 p.m. Feb. 22, Greenlawn Memorial Park Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane. Greenlawn Funeral Home.
SERVICES PENDING
Joyce Bailey, 76, Lebec, Feb. 11. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Eric Robinson Jr., 24, Bakersfield, Feb. 12. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
