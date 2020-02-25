SERVICES SCHEDULED
Martha Bowman, 85, McFarland, Feb. 10. Graveside service 9 a.m. Feb. 29, North Kern Cemetery District, 627 Austin St., Delano. Memorial service to follow at 11 a.m., Church of the Living Savior, 117 5th St., McFarland. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Maria Mercedes Cerda, 74, Bakersfield, Feb. 22. Funeral service 1:30 p.m. Feb. 28, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 601 East California Ave. Graveside service to follow at Greenlawn Southwest Cemetery, 2739 Panama Lane. almafuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Nancy Kay Rommel, 66, Bakersfield, Feb. 23. Chapel memorial service 10 a.m. Feb. 27, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane. Greenlawn Funeral Home.
Jose Ramirez Salazar, 97, Bakersfield, Feb. 23. Viewing 9 a.m., funeral service 10 a.m. Feb. 28, Peters Funeral Home Shafter, 844 E. Lerdo Highway. Graveside service to follow at 11 a.m., Shafter Memorial Park, 18662 Santa Fe Way Shafter. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
SERVICES PENDING
Everett Neal Burch, 63, Taft, Feb. 6. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Dorothy Mae Burns, 94, Bakersfield, Feb. 18. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Penny Cairns, 66, Feb. 24, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Sara Lou Cleave, 80, Bakersfield, Feb. 5. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Cullie Kay Elfstrom, 59, Bakersfield, Feb. 8. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Kirk Alain Estes, 37, Bakersfield, Feb. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Judith Lee Flanders, 64, Bakersfield, Feb. 21. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Kimberly Rae Flenniken, 80, Bakersfield, Feb. 5. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Darlene Mae Fowler, 85, Bakersfield, Feb. 20. Keep It Simple Cremation.
June Ann Hale, 74, Bakersfield, Feb. 20. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Florence Keyser, 98, Feb. 24, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Sandra S. Marshall, 67, Bakersfield, Feb. 21. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Linda Gail Mayo, 71, Bakersfield, Feb. 22. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Henry Jerome Montgomery, 65, Bakersfield, Feb. 14. Rucker's Mortuary.
Bonita Kay Nipp, 47, Bakersfield, Feb. 19. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jamese Parker, 76, Feb. 25, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Peggy Elaine Penermon, 75, Feb. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Jose Guadalupe Razo, 56, Bakersfield, Feb. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Artemio Medrano Samano, 43, Feb. 23, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Samuel S. Sanchez, 69, Bakersfield, Feb. 7. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Maria De La Paz Sandoval, 82, Bakersfield, Feb. 21. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Carl William Sola, 79, Tehachapi, Feb. 20. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Margret Calcote Staten, 77, Bakersfield, Feb. 18. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Kellie Jean Steele, 47, Rosamond, Feb. 18. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Glenda Rudine Stewart, 80, Bakersfield, Feb. 6. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Joan Esther Tambosso, 89, Bakersfield, Feb. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Maria Agustina Carranza Valdez, 77, Shafter, Feb. 22, in Bakersfield. Basham -Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Phillip Reed Yorgensen, 63, Bakersfield, Feb. 12. Keep It Simple Cremation.
NO SERVICES
Hazel Katherine "Gunn" Abbott, 82, Feb. 23. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
