SERVICES SCHEDULED
Andrew Peter Gullixson, 72, Bakersfield, Jan. 31, in Los Angeles. Visitation 8 a.m. Feb. 11, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2216 17th St. Funeral service to follow, 10:45 a.m., Bakersfield National Cemetery. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Lynnda Kaye Kidd, 67, Bakersfield, Jan. 30. Memorial service 3 p.m. Feb. 9, Crossroads Church. Basham Funeral Care.
George Salazar, 66, Bakersfield, Feb. 4. Visitation 5-9 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. Feb. 7, Basham-Hopson Funeral Care. Mass of Christian burial, 3 p.m. Feb. 8, Santo Nino de Atocha. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Abdulla Bin Abdulla, 71, Bakersfield, Feb. 1. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Tomasa Petralba Bongcrawl, 93, Delano, Jan. 26. Delano Mortuary.
Frank Leroy Brazeel, 79, Taft, Jan. 31. Mission Family Mortuary.
Diane Butler, 62, Bakersfield, Jan. 30. Rucker’s Mortuary.
Jose Francisco Cachu, 29, Bakersfield, Jan. 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Billy Gentry, 84, Wasco, Jan. 29. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Samuel Granger, 84, Bakersfield, Feb. 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Thomas Parker Jones, 84, Bakersfield, Feb. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
John Allen McCabe, 66, Bakersfield, Feb. 1. Mission Family Mortuary.
Sav Nay, 78, Bakersfield, Feb. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Isabel V. Ontiveros, 90, Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Gumesindo Ramirez Jr., 66, Bakersfield, Feb. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Ricardo Ramirez, 47, Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Gloria Angelina Rodriguez, 57, Bakersfield, Feb. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Prince Albert Smith, 64, Bakersfield, Feb. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Maria Christina Zaragoza, 80, Bakersfield, Jan. 31. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Linda L. Courtney, 70, Bakersfield, Feb. 4. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
