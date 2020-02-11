SERVICES SCHEDULED
Mary "Bebe" Anderson, 88, Bakersfield, Dec. 30, 2019. Memorial service 3 p.m. Feb. 15, Congregational Bible Church, 430 E. Tulare Ave., Shafter.
Claude Lee Don Essman, 84, Feb. 4, in Bakersfield. Visitation 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. Feb. 12, Basham Funeral Care; committal service to follow, 1:15 p.m. at Bakersfield National Cemetery. bashamfuneralcare.com.
Hazel Fanucchi, 91, Bakersfield, Feb. 10. Graveside service 11 a.m. Feb. 15, Greenlawn Southwest Cemetery. doughtycalhounomeara.com.
Wanda I. Smith, 81, Bakersfield, Feb. 7. Chapel service 10 a.m. Feb. 15, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest, Celebration of Life Center. greenlawnmortuaryandcemetery.com.
Fred Cruz Tinoco, 91, Feb. 4, in Bakersfield. Visitation 5-9 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. Feb. 13, Basham Funeral Care. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Feb. 14, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church; interment to follow at Union Cemetery. bashamfuneralcare.com.
Charles Hugh Boles, 82, Bakersfield, Feb. 9. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Carmen DeAndrade, 71, Bakersfield, Feb. 8. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Charlotte S. Fowler, 57, Bakersfield, Feb. 9. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Albert M. Gonzalez Jr., 75, Feb. 7, in Shafter. Basham -Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Dolores Alberta Hart, 99, Bakersfield, Feb. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Gregory Raymond Kapka, 67, Bakersfield, Feb. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Michael Damien Moore, 29, Feb. 8, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
John Morris, 72, Bakersfield, Feb. 8. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Evangelina Aguilera de Rodriguez, 81, Feb. 8, in Lamont. Basham Funeral Care.
Richard Romanini, 74, Bakersfield, Feb. 10. Doughty -Calhoun -O'meara Funeral Directors.
James Dean Steiber, 53, Bakersfield, Feb. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Wynna "Nell" Ward, 94, Bakersfield, Feb. 10. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Larry Eugene Woodral, 69, Bakersfield, Feb. 9, in Lancaster. Basham Funeral Care.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
