SERVICES SCHEDULED
Corey Alan Smith, 32, Jan. 14, in Bakersfield. Visitation noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 8, Basham Funeral Care. bashamfuneralcare.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Doris Jean Bebout, 88, Feb. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Carolyn Bishop, 70, Bakersfield, Jan. 26. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Charles Andrew Brown, 39, Bakersfield, Feb. 1. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Steven Dragon, 47, Bakersfield, Jan. 6. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Gerry Lee Evans, 79, Bakersfield, Feb. 2. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Phyllis Louise LaLonde Frazier, 62, Feb. 4, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Debra Eileen George, 59, Tehachapi, Feb. 4, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Donna S. Hall, 57, Bakersfield, Feb. 6. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Cheryl Lynn Hutcheson, 57, Bakersfield, Feb. 2. Keep It Simple Cremation.
William Joseph Lara, 36, McFarland, Jan. 10. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Duane Raymond Mooney, 81, Bakersfield, Jan. 30. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Brenda Guadalupe Navarro, 56, Feb. 5, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Johnnie B. Nelson Sr., 89, Bakersfield, Feb. 5. Rucker's Mortuary.
Robert Newman, 97, Feb. 5, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Deidre S. Olson, 50, Bakersfield, Feb. 4. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Felix Quintanilla, 59, Bakersfield, Feb. 4. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Donald Curtis Rambo, 80, Bakersfield, Feb. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Loretta Geanette Tallman, 65, Bakersfield, Feb. 2. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Della Marie Townzen, 86, Bakersfield, Jan. 31. Keep It Simple Cremation.
NO SERVICES
Gregory Cervantes Sr., Jan. 30. Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
