SERVICES SCHEDULED
Frankie Irene Siemens, 96, Shafter, Feb. 9. Graveside service, 10 a.m. Feb. 23, Shafter Memorial Park. Memorial service to follow, 11 a.m., Shafter Mennonite Brethren Church. Peters Funeral Home.
Robert Dean Watt, 76, Bakersfield, Feb. 6. Service 10 a.m. Feb. 22, Bakersfield National Cemetery. Celebration of life to follow, 11:30 a.m., Grace Assembly of God Church.
SERVICES PENDING
Guadalupe Benavides Jr., 58, Bakersfield, Feb. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Kathleen “Kitty” Brown, 67, Bakersfield, Feb. 11. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Sylvia Castrejon, 24, Bakersfield, Feb. 15. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Fred Clanton Champion, 91, Arroyo Grande, Feb. 17. Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel, Grover Beach.
Linda Coley, 71, Wasco, Feb. 14. Peters Funeral Home.
Dora Eribarne, 90, Bakersfield, Feb. 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Adolfo Rosales Flores, 70, San Jose, Feb. 16. Peters Funeral Home.
Maria Alvarez de Garcia, 85, Bakersfield, Feb. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Rosalie Rimando Lujan, 73, Bakersfield, Feb. 16. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Ida Alberta McMahon, 86, Bakersfield, Feb. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Alex Herrera Monsibais, 95, Bakersfield, Feb. 15. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jane Mulley, 73, Bakersfield, Feb. 18. Basham Funeral Care.
A.W. Northam, 99, Mesa, Ariz., Feb. 18. Peters Funeral Home.
Adolfo Rosales, 70, Wasco, Feb. 16, in San Jose. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Pedro Ramirez Silva, 81, Delano, Feb. 17. Delano Mortuary.
Michael S. Thompson, 48, Bakersfield, Feb 17. Kern River Family Mortuary.
Peggy Weimer, 87, Bakersfield, Feb. 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert Earl Lee Wilder, 76, Bakersfield, Feb. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Bertha Robbins, 99, Bakersfield, Feb. 17. Neptune Society.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
