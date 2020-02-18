SERVICES SCHEDULED
Fredrick Irwin Coulter, 89, Feb. 11. Celebration of Life at noon Feb. 20, The Station, 7900 Downing Road, Suite D. Greenlawn Funeral Home.
Dwayne D. Hutson, 83, Wasco, Feb. 12. Memorial service 5 p.m. Feb. 21, Wasco/Shafter Elks Lodge, 16694 Wasco Ave., Wasco.
Martha JoAnn Means, 81, Bakersfield, Feb. 12. Viewing 4-8 p.m. Feb. 20, Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest. Service 10 a.m. Feb. 21, Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Michael Damien Moore, 29, Feb. 8, in Bakersfield. Graveside service 11 a.m. Feb. 19, Greenlawn Southwest Cemetery. bashamfuneralcare.com.
SERVICES PENDING
David Ulysses Aldape, 33, Shafter, Feb. 13, in Bakersfield. Basham -Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Kristi Allen, 39, Feb. 18, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Jeff A. Ashmore, 88, Bakersfield, Feb. 15. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Peter V. Calleo, 94, Bakersfield, Feb. 15. Doughty- Calhoun- O'meara Funeral Directors.
Michael J. Gredler, 67, Bakersfield, Feb. 15. Doughty- Calhoun- O'meara Funeral Directors.
Carol Jane Harris, 89, Bakersfield, Feb. 16. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Maria Esther Salazar de Herrera, 57, Shafter, Feb. 16, in Bakersfield. Basham -Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
James “Jim” Edward Hodge, 87, Bakersfield, Feb. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Faye Lothridge, 81, Feb. 17, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Rolando Gomez Martinez, 60, Bakersfield, Feb. 13. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Elana McDonald, 70, Shafter, Feb 17. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Theodore Lee Medina, 60, Feb. 5, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert Charles Ming, 68, Feb. 18, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Irene Elizabeth Mitchell, 94, Feb. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
William "Bill" Nicks, 78, Woody, CA, Feb. 15, in Bakersfield. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Ramon Lujan Portillo, 47, Feb. 15, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Catalina Saavedra, 46, Bakersfield, Feb. 14. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Yacub Tauheed Salahuddin, 90, Bakersfield, Feb. 14. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Shirley Jo Smith, 69, Bakersfield, Feb. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Sardul Singh Sidana, 88, Bakersfield, Feb. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Linda Sue Turner, 75, Bakersfield, Feb. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Shirley Worley, 77, Feb. 16, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Mary Darlene Jennings, 70, Bakersfield, Feb. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
