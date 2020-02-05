SERVICES PENDING
Tito Turcato Biniegla Jr., 45, Delano, Feb. 3. Delano Mortuary.
Delores Janet Dow (Kayser), 86, Bakersfield, Feb. 4. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Claud Lee Don Essman, 84, Feb. 4, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Nancy Jo Fagan, 73, Bakersfield, Feb. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Syble Louise Fowler, 87, Shafter, Feb. 5, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Larry Roland Hall, 55, Bakersfield, Feb. 4. Peters Funeral Home.
Judith Annette Jennings, 80, Feb. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
David Carwin Kelly, 73, Bakersfield, Feb. 1. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Billy Madrid, 76, Feb. 3, in Santa Maria. Basham Funeral Care.
Gilberto V. Mendoza, 64, Bakersfield, Feb. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Loretta June Myers, 87, Bakersfield, Jan. 27. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jorge Ortiz, 64, Feb. 5, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Stanley Stancil Jr., 34, Feb. 1, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Dudley M. Steele Jr., 93, Delano, Feb. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Karen Nell Stewart, 77, Tehachapi, Jan. 31, in Bakersfield. Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc.
Fred Tinoco, 91, Feb. 4, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
