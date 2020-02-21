SERVICES SCHEDULED
LaVaughn Loree (Shaw) Holland, 84, Sept. 9, 2019, in Bakersfield. Memorial service 1 p.m. Feb. 29, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 100 Minner Ave.
John Kidd, 84, Bakersfield, Feb. 17. Graveside service 11 a.m. Feb. 29, West Side District Cemetery, Taft. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Hayward "Woody" Tarpley, 89, Bakersfield, Feb. 14. Graveside service 1:15 p.m. Feb. 24, Bakersfield National Cemetery. Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
SERVICES PENDING
Miguel Anaya, 68, Feb. 22, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Nicolas J. Anaya, 82, Wasco, Feb. 20, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
David Paul Bunten, 54, Bakersfield, Feb. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Elias Cardenas Contreras, 61, Feb. 19, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Maurice Des Pois, 85, Bakersfield, Feb. 17. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Joanne Henky, 54, Feb. 21, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Deborah June Hernandez, 66, Feb. 12, in Texas. Basham Funeral Care.
Loren Elzie Hubbard, 51, Bakersfield, Feb. 11. Mission Family Mortuary.
Leslie “Les” Harold McAuley, 87, Bakersfield, Feb. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
James Edward McKee, 94, Arvin, Feb. 16. Mission Family Mortuary.
Gerald Allyn Moore, 79, Bakersfield, Feb. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Carla Viridiana Rodriguez, 32, Yuma, AZ. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Ernest Rudolph Ventura, 93, Feb. 20, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Jerry Leon Williams, 63, Bakersfield, Feb. 15. Mission Family Mortuary.
Angela Dawn Woods, 39, Bakersfield, Feb. 14. Mission Family Mortuary.
