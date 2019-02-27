SERVICES SCHEDULED
Edward “Eddie” A. Yaksitch, 94, Bakersfield, Feb. 24. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. March 1, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES PENDING
Fonzi Paul Arnold, 76, Tupman, CA, Feb. 25. Mission Family Mortuary.
Kenneth Barnett, 75, Bakersfield, Feb. 26. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Mary Marie Bethell, 89, Taft, Feb. 24. Erickson and Brown Funeral Home.
Emma Valentina Candelaria, 91, Bakersfield, Feb. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Tammy Susann Cates, 50, Bakersfield, Feb. 20. Mission Family Mortuary.
Myra Cesmat, 69, Bakersfield, Feb. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Lyle Day, 61, Bakersfield, Feb. 25. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Richard Fearon, 84, Bakersfield, Feb. 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Thomas Gamon, 11, Bakersfield, Feb. 18. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Richard Gomez, 87, Bakersfield, Feb. 18. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Bobbie J. Hale, 87, Bakersfield, Feb. 27. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Shelia J. Hansen, 54, Bakersfield, Feb. 23. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Leora B. Heath, 92, Bakersfield, Feb. 19. Mission Family Mortuary.
Joyce Jane Hill, 81, Bakersfield, Feb. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Martha Sue Johnson, 88, Bakersfield, Feb. 8. Mission Family Mortuary.
Sheila Nadine Lewelling, 50, Bakersfield, Feb. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Carlos Macalino, 71, Bakersfield, Feb. 16. Mission Family Mortuary.
Rae McDonald, 80, Bakersfield, Feb. 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Marba Jeanne Mundorf, 99, Bakersfield, Feb. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Jose Luis Ramirez Perez, 64, Bakersfield, Feb. 18. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Blain Ray Perry, 77, Bakersfield, Feb. 15. Mission Family Mortuary.
Phyllis Stigler, 82, Bakersfield, Feb. 8. Mission Family Mortuary.
Joseph Second Termini Jr., 97, Bakersfield, Feb. 21. Mission Family Mortuary.
Michael Wyatt, 61, Bakersfield, Feb. 26. Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Services.
Tante Yoro, 49, Earlimart, Feb. 21. Delano Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
Patricia “Pat, Pattie” A. Laski, 86, Bakersfield, Feb. 24. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Shelly J. Smith, 49, Bakersfield, Feb. 23. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
