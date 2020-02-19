SERVICES SCHEDULED
Dawna May Schlitz (Scriven), 79, Bakersfield, Feb. 7. Memorial service 10 a.m. Feb. 24, Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin.
LaVaughn Loree (Shaw) Holland, 84, Bakersfield, Sept. 9. Memorial service 1 p.m. Feb. 19, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 100 Minner Ave.
SERVICES PENDING
William Andrew Anderson, 73, Bakersfield, Feb. 19. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Robert Bailey, 62, Bakersfield, Feb. 14. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Calvin Ray Everett, 80, Bakersfield, Feb. 19. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Gilbert Flores, 63, Bakersfield, Feb. 16. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Jose Funez, 70, Arvin, Feb. 14 in Bakersfield. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
William Hughes, 86, Bakersfield, Feb. 15. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Louise Kelley, 73, Bakersfield, Feb. 19. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
John Kidd, 84, Bakersfield, Feb. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Gerald Allyn Moore, 80, Bakersfield, Feb. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Kenneth Ray Myer, 83, Bakersfield, Feb. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
David Harry Scott, 56, Feb. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Thelma Sudick, 68, Inyokern, Feb. 16. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Robery Lloyd Thompson, 88, Bakersfield, Feb. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Gillermina Gallego Torres, 90, Delano, Feb. 14. Delano Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
David A. Cooper, 51, Bakersfield, Jan. 27.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302.
