SERVICES SCHEDULED
Pauline F. Marquez, 69, Bakersfield, Feb. 6. Memorial service 3 p.m. Feb. 11, Griffith Ave. Baptist Church, Wasco. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
SERVICES PENDING
Martha Bowman, 85, McFarland, Feb. 10. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
William Walter Cawley, 46, Bakersfield, Feb. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Harry Milor Childers, 90, Feb. 1, in Lake Isabella. Basham Funeral Care.
Sharon M. Dodge, 89, Feb. 7, in Bakersfield. Doughty- Calhoun- O'meara Funeral Directors.
Mary Petil Getz, 66, Feb. 6, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Danny Ray Jarrell, 60, San Luis Obispo, Feb. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Margie Evelyn Jones, 87, Bakersfield, Feb. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
John Craig Mainland, 72, Bakersfield, Feb. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Maria De Jesus Padilla Marquez, 70, Feb. 9, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Sara Uriel Marcelino Ramirez, infant, Feb. 5, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Bienvenido Rivera, 92, Feb. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Aurelia Macias de Roman, 75, Feb. 10, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Vera Irene Sandoval, 67, Bakersfield, Feb. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Dawna May Schlitz, 79, Bakersfield, Feb. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Robert Lee Turner, 78, Feb. 1, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Maureen Abonnel, 69, Bakersfield, Feb. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
