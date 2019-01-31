SERVICES SCHEDULED
Helen S. Henton, 79, Bakersfield, Jan. 26. Viewing 4-8 p.m. Feb. 1, Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast. Service 11 a.m. Feb. 2, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 316 A St.
SERVICES PENDING
Franklin G. Alvarez, 50, Bakersfield, Jan. 29. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Renee Olivia Baguinat, 53, Bakersfield, Jan. 26. Mission Family Mortuary.
Raelene Elaine Cheek, 63, Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Leah Margaret Fanning, 85, Bakersfield, Jan. 29. Mission Family Mortuary.
Charma Marie Fording, 72, Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Robert William Jennings, 76, Bakersfield, Jan. 25. Mission Family Mortuary.
Linda Catherine Lamirand, 76, Bakersfield, Jan. 24. Neptune Society.
Maria Lozano, 84, Bakersfield, Jan. 30. Basham and Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Jose Luis Gomez Ornelas, 48, Fresno, Jan. 30. Basham and Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Kenny Brian Robbins, 47, Maricopa, Jan. 22. Mission Family Mortuary.
George Pappas, 90, Bakersfield, Jan. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Angela Marie Smith, 53, Bakersfield, Jan. 17. Rucker's Mortuary.
Ava Jean Turner, 93, Bakersfield, Jan. 30. Delano Mortuary.
Darrick Leroy Williams, 49, Bakersfield, Jan. 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Earoline Denise Williams, 52, Bakersfield, Jan. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.