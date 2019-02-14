SERVICES PENDING
Joshua James Andrews, 27, Bakersfield, Feb. 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Balwant Kaur Brar, 83, Bakersfield, Feb. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Margo V. Butcher, 67, Bakersfield, Feb. 13. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Lloyd Carter, 81, Bakersfield, Feb. 8. Rucker’s Mortuary.
Loring Russell Derusha, 98, Bakersfield, Feb. 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Maxine Eddington, 80, Bakersfield, Feb. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Luis Miguel Ferreiro, 32, Bakersfield, Jan. 22, in Los Angeles. Basham Funeral Care.
Alberto Gomez, 76, Mesa, AZ, Feb. 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Jesse Junior Hernandez, 80, Bakersfield, Feb. 14. Mission Family Mortuary.
Larry Ronald Hughes, 76, Bakersfield, Feb. 11. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Rajwant Kaur, 74, Bakersfield, Feb. 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Rosa Lopez, 60, Lamont, Feb. 12. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Gregory Lorain Luce, 75, Bakersfield, Feb. 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Lyla Dean Madden, 61, Bakersfield, Feb. 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Lyla Dean Madden, 61, Bakersfield, Feb. 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Consuelo Maria Mendoza, 74, Bakersfield, Feb. 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Joseph Ray Pickens Jr., 62, Bakersfield, Feb. 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Ramon Perez Polina, 80, Bakersfield, Feb. 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Doris Roberson, 93, Bakersfield, Feb. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Jerardo Junior Ruiz, infant, Bakersfield, Feb. 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Ursula Stewart, 77, Bakersfield, Feb. 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Deborah Thayn, 60, Bakersfield, Feb. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Loyd Worn Ussery, 81, Bakersfield, Feb. 9. Mission Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.