SERVICES SCHEDULED
Edmundo F. Quezada, 82, Bakersfield, Jan. 22. Memorial service 2 p.m. April 11, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest, Celebration of Life Center. greenlawnmortuaryandcemetery.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Howard Chasin, 66, Jan. 28, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Davila Enedelia, 68, Bakersfield, Jan. 30. Delano Mortuary.
J. Jesus Valdivia Gomar, 74, Jan. 26, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Hickael Gonzalez, 36, Jan. 26, in Los Angeles. Basham Funeral Care.
Genevieve Grimm, 91, Bakersfield, Feb. 2. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Sergio Zavala Lopez, 45, Arvin, Jan. 30. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Justine L. Massey, 56, Bakersfield, Feb. 2. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Shayann Mendez, 42, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Monica Ann Rede, 58, Jan. 31, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Angel Emmanuel Reyes, 20, Bakersfield, Jan. 25. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Abelino Reyna, 65, Feb. 2, in Shafter. Basham -Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Cristine Rodriguez, 47, Jan. 30, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Byron Derek Rogers, 53, Feb. 1, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Alfred Sanchez, 67, Jan. 26, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Leo Trani, 83, Jan. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Lucille Wisley, 93, Bakersfield, Feb. 1. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Debra Janine Yurosek, 66, Bakersfield, Jan. 29. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
