SERVICES SCHEDULED
Jael Ruth Ramirez, 93, Bakersfield, Feb. 18. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Feb. 27, Greenlawn Northeast Chapel, 3700 River Blvd. Graveside service 1 p.m. Feb. 28, Historic Union Cemetery, 730 Potomac Ave. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
SERVICES PENDING
Camilo Michael Apostol, 64, Bakersfield, Feb. 22. Delano Mortuary.
Esther Armendariz, 65, Fresno, Feb. 25. Basham and Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Leonardo Bariuan, 78, Bakersfield, Feb. 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Christopher P. Brandon, 65, Bakersfield, Feb. 23. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Joyce E. Duncan, 85, Bakersfield, Feb. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Domitilia Dorado Gandera, 83, Bakersfield, Feb. 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Martha F. Garcia, 70, Delano. Feb. 24. Delano Mortuary.
Michael Gonzalezs, 27, Bakersfield, Feb. 20. Basham and Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Barbara Lechtreck, 89, Bakersfield, Feb. 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Antonio Lopez, 22, Arvin, Feb. 22. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Maria Moran, 91 Bakersfield, Feb. 17. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Anton M. Peters, 93, Bakersfield, Feb. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Javier Cruz Ramirez, 18, Arvin, Feb. 22. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Iva Lee Robinson, 89, Bakersfield, Feb. 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Edward A. Yaksitch, 94, Bakersfield, Feb. 24. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.