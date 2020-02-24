SERVICES SCHEDULED
Gerald Allyn Moore, 79, Bakersfield, Feb. 19. Service 10 a.m. Feb. 26, Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast, 3700 River Blvd. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
SERVICES PENDING
William “Bill” S. Alston, 71, Bakersfield, Feb. 23. Kern River Family Mortuary.
Robert Chalmers, 49, Feb. 23, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Roger Clark, 66, Ridgecrest, Jan. 30, in Bakersfield. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Katelyn Alise Coughenour, 18, Bakersfield, Feb. 19. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Albert Wayne Ellison, 80, Bakersfield, Feb. 23. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Paul Lee Evans, 78, Wasco, Feb. 22. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Calvin Ray Everett, 80, Bakersfield, Feb. 19. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Susan Gaylord, 67, Taft, Feb. 19, in Bakersfield. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Vern Hodson, 69, Bakersfield, Feb. 14. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Gary Gene Holland, 65, Bakersfield, Feb. 19. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jaden Jimenez, 6, Feb. 21, in Shafter. Basham -Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Louise Kelley, 73, Bakersfield, Feb. 19. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Daniel Madrid, 66, Feb. 21, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Jacob Aron Mrema, 67, Feb. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Elizabeth Jean Rodriguez, 61, Bakersfield, Feb. 17. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Nancy Kay Rommel, 66, Bakersfield, Feb. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Jose Ramirez Salazar, 97, Bakersfield, Feb. 23. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Timothy Sheldon, 65, Feb. 21, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Andrew “AJ” Trent, 90, Bakersfield, Feb. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Maria A. Carranza Valdez, 77, Feb. 22, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Alan Waldram, 59, Bakersfield, Feb. 14. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Maria Zuniga, 89, Feb. 24, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
