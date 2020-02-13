SERVICES SCHEDULED
Bobby W. Osborn, 86, Bakersfield, Feb. 9. Service 1 p.m. Feb. 15, Rasmussen’s Senior Center, 115 E. Roberts Lane.
Stanley Edward Stancil Jr., 34, Feb. 1, in Bakersfield. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Feb. 14, Basham Funeral Care. Funeral service 11 a.m. Feb. 15, Emmanuel Temple Church; interment to follow at Union Cemetery. bashamfuneralcare.com.
SERVICES PENDING
J. Jesus Valdivia Gomar, 74, Bakersfield, Jan. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Dwayne D. Hutson, 83, Wasco, Feb. 12. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Maria Maldonado, 83, Feb. 12, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Dolores Marie Manzanal, 80, Feb. 12, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Nina M. Prince, 91, Bakersfield, Feb. 11. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
Ronald N. Fear, 69, Bakersfield, Feb. 1. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free death listings supplied by local mortuaries. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. They will be posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
