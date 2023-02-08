Funeral services for Feb. 9

SERVICES SCHEDULED
James Melvin Roberts, 93, Bakersfield, Jan. 21. Service on Feb. 10, viewing at 11 a.m., service at 12:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Mostly clear skies during the evening will give way to low clouds and fog after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable..
Mostly clear skies during the evening will give way to low clouds and fog after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: February 8, 2023 @ 10:08 pm
SERVICES SCHEDULED
James Melvin Roberts, 93, Bakersfield, Jan. 21. Service on Feb. 10, viewing at 11 a.m., service at 12:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
SERVICES PENDING
Betty Ayers, 81, Bakersfield, Feb. 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Juanita Mae Brogdin, 57, Bakersfield, Feb. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Care Southwest.
Damian Ayala Cardenas, 10, Arvin, Feb. 2. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Doris Claudine Gillett, 94, Bakersfield, Jan. 31. Mission Family Mortuary.
Mary Ann Gonzales, 76, Wasco, Jan. 31. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Mary Lillian Leland, 96, Fresno, Feb. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Care Northeast.
Patricia June Lykins, 82, Bakersfield, Feb. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Care Southwest.
Timothy Matthew Money, 38, Bakersfield, Jan. 21. Mission Family Mortuary.
Judith Helen Robertson, 83, Bakersfield, Jan. 11. Mission Family Mortuary.
David Trujillo, 21, Bakersfield, Feb. 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Sofia Vidales, 84, Wasco, Feb. 7. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
John Ford Whaley, 69, Bakersfield, Feb. 4. Mission Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 307,235
Deaths: 2,609
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 298,307
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 71.34
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.15
Updated: 2/2/23
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html