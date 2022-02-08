Funeral services for Feb. 9, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Alfredo Aceves, 84, Bakersfield, Dec. 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose Santos Alvarez, 75, Bakersfield, Feb. 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Leroy Marion Burke, 54, Bakersfield, Jan. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Mary Ella Crown, 89, Bakersfield, Feb. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Samuel Gonzalez Jr., 67, Bakersfield, Feb. 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Benjamin Gordon, 69, Bakersfield, Feb. 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Dennis Lee Holmes, 77, Bakersfield, Feb. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Kevin Anthony Hudson, 56, Los Angeles, Dec. 2.
Rudolph Claybourn Hudson, 95, Bakersfield, Feb. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Fidal Martinez, 89, Bakersfield, Feb. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Santiago L. Martinez, 68, Bakersfield, Jan. 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Romulo E. Medrano, 70, Delano, Feb. 3. Delano Mortuary.
Ethel Newton, 89, Bakersfield, Feb. 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Molly Villa, 91, Bakersfield, Feb. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Lloyd Walker, 82, Bakersfield, Feb. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
