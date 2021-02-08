SERVICES SCHEDULED
George Perez, 75, Bakersfield, Jan. 26. Visitation from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Mission Family Mortuary, 531 California Ave. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at St. Philip the Apostle, 7100 Stockdale Hwy. Full military honors, Bakersfield National Cemetery, Private. Mission Family Mortuary.
SERVICES PENDING
Marichelle C. Carino, 43, Delano, Feb. 3. Delano Mortuary.
Patricia Curtis, 61, Bakersfield, Feb. 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Vera Dillin, 95, Bakersfield, Feb. 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Ercilia Gloria Gomez, 80, Bakersfield, Feb. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Benedict Hager, 91, Bakersfield, Feb. 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Sharon Hampton, 76, Bakersfield, Feb. 3. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Cutona Monique Humdy-Murphy, 41, Bakersfield, Jan. 25. Mission Family Mortuary
Kathryn Christine Jones, 69, Bakersfield, Jan. 30. Mission Family Mortuary
Debra Kerley, 65, Bakersfield, Feb. 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Michael David Knotek, 75, Bakersfield, Feb. 1. Mission Family Mortuary.
Geneva Mahan, 83, Bakersfield, Feb. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Donna Jean Marchetti, 76, Bakersfield, Feb. 6. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
George Rivera Martinez Jr., 60, Bakersfield, Feb. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Michael “Mike” McAlister, 75, Feb. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Charles Wesley McHose, 86, Bakersfield, Jan. 31. Mission Family Mortuary.
Barbara Ann Meadows, 92, Bakersfield, Feb. 6. Mission Family Mortuary.
Marjorie A. Nelson, 86, Bakersfield, Feb. 7. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Carl Pearson, 77, Bakersfield, Feb. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Steven Kent Reddig, 59, Bakersfield, Jan. 30. Mission Family Mortuary.
Janet Lee Reed, 88, Bakersfield, Feb. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Lydia Rodriguez, 88, Bakersfield, Feb. 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Basilio Salazar Jr., 74, Bakersfield, Jan. 23. Historic Union Cemetery.
Esperanza Del Socorro Sanchez, 63, Bakersfield, Jan. 4. Mission Family Mortuary
Walter Smith, 65, Bakersfield, Feb. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Aubrey Lee Spratley, 74, Bakersfield, Jan. 29. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Jesus Torres, 51, in Bakersfield from Shafter, Feb. 5. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Helen Lanette Tull, 78, Bakersfield, Feb. 3. Mission Family Mortuary.
Christine White, 58, Bakersfield, Feb. 6. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Phyllis A. Smith, 86, Bakersfield, Feb. 5. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
