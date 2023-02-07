Funeral services for Feb. 8, 2023

SERVICES PENDING
Vera Helen Arnold, 90, Earlimart, Feb. 5. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Teresa Anna Behill, 58, Bakersfield, Feb. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Regis Raymond Coyle, 66, Los Angeles, Feb. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Mila Honorraio Darag, 63, Bakersfield, Feb. 5. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Mary Delgado, 92, Bakersfield, Feb. 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Esmiel R. Dominguez, 47, Bakersfield, Feb. 2. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Nathaniel Echeverry, 27, Delano, Feb. 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Anthony Falletti, 87, Bakersfield, Feb. 5. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Dennis Alan French, 64, Bakersfield, Feb. 3. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Michelle Christine Galvan, 63, Bakersfield, Feb. 5. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Santa Ana Garcia, 71, Bakersfield, Jan. 27. Monarch Life Stories.
Tony Herrera Gonzales, 79, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Breann R. Gonzalez, 33, Delano, Jan. 27. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Thomas Ray Hart, 78, Wofford Heights, Feb. 6. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Brian Hartman, 55, Bakersfield, Jan. 27. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
John B. Kendall Jr., 93, Bakersfield, Jan. 17. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Teddy Ray Kirby II, 68, Bakersfield, Jan. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ma. Refugio Padilla Munoz, 79, Bakersfield, Feb. 1. Basham Funeral Care.
James Roy Pendergrass, 39, Bakersfield, Jan. 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Marsha Lynn Posey, 79, Bakersfield, Feb. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Charles Dee Posten, 82, Bakersfield, Feb. 6. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Juan Manuel Prieto, 58, Bakersfield, Feb. 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Cesar Reyes, 33, Bakersfield, Jan. 12. Monarch Life Stories.
Christy Robideaux, 69, Bakersfield, Feb. 1. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Ascension Salcido Jr., 76, Bakersfield, Jan. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Mary Saldana, 86, Bakersfield, Feb. 4, Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Nicole Lupe Sanchez, 39, Bakersfield, Jan. 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Santiago Cisneros Sanchez, 74, Bakersfield, Feb. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Dan Scruggs, 48, Bakersfield, Feb. 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Pedro Sepulveda, 68, Bakersfield, Feb. 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Elizabeth Anne Trainor, 90, Bakersfield, Feb. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Roberto Arreola Vicencio, 56, Bakersfield, Feb. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Paul Peachey, 82, Bakersfield, Feb. 3. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html