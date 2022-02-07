Funeral services for Feb. 8, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Robert Molina Contreras, 86. Bakersfield, Jan. 28. Mass 10 a.m., Feb. 11. St. Thomas Catholic Church, Arvin. Burial to follow at South Kern Cemetery District. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Lawrence Steele, 55, Bakersfield, Jan. 8. Memorial Service, 1 p.m., Feb. 8. Mt. Zion Baptist Church Social Hall.
SERVICES PENDING
Betty Sue Actis, 77, Bakersfield, Feb. 7. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Jesus Sanchez Amezcua, 62, Bakersfield, Jan. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ramon Retamoza Caro, 59, Wasco, Feb. 1 in Bakersfield. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Nancy Catherine Clark, 89, Bakersfield, Feb. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Betty Irene Hampton, 85, Porterville, Feb. 5. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Santa Teresa Hernandez, 40, Wasco, Feb. 3 in Bakersfield. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Alex Herrera, 72, Bakersfield, Feb. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Guadalupe Perez Kirkbride, 74, Weldon, Feb. 3. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Gerald Loren Kopper, 80, Bakersfield, Feb. 7. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Felipe Lozano, 85, Delano, Feb. 3. Delano Mortuary.
Misty Gale Medina, 44, Shafter, Feb. 2 in Bakersfield. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Bill Gene Moore, 83, Bakersfield, Feb. 3. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Evangelina Munoz, 85, Shafter, Feb. 2. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Simplicia B. Rabanal, 90, Delano, Feb. 2. Delano Mortuary.
Billy Wayne Scalf, 67, Maricopa, Feb. 3. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Jane Stilwell, 63, Bakersfield, Feb. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Charles Watson, 78, Rosamond, Feb. 4. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Charles Leon Williams, 81, Bakersfield, Feb. 2. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html