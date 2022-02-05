Funeral services for Feb. 6, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Jean R. Costante (Bersack), 95, Bakersfield, Feb. 1. Viewing Feb. 9, 6 to 8 p.m. at Kern River Family Mortuary. Burial at Beverly National Cemetery, Beverly, New Jersey.
SERVICES PENDING
Ellen Bilman, 88, Bakersfield, Jan. 27. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Corinne Lambert, 95, Bakersfield, Feb. 22. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Janice Fay Lee, 66, Bakersfield, Feb. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Raul Medina, 70, Bakersfield, Jan. 31. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Elizabeth Stewart, 37, Bakersfield, Feb. 3. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Melvin Waldrop, 72, Bakersfield, Jan. 29. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
