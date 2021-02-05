SERVICES SCHEDULED
Karolyn Kay Millwee, 82, Shafter, Jan. 30. Viewing will be held at Peters Funeral Home in Shafter, Feb. 8, from 4 to 8 p.m., graveside committal to be held at Shafter Memorial Park, Feb. 9, beginning at 2 p.m. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
SERVICES PENDING
Richard Allison, 86, Bodfish, Feb. 4. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Stephanie Alvarez, 40, Bakersfield, Jan. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Richard Villareal Arriola, 91, Stockton, Jan. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jesus Saldana Garcia, 84, Arvin, Jan. 4. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Glenda Lorraine Gustafson, 80, Bakersfield, Feb. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Frances E. Mansell, 101, Bakersfield, Feb. 1. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Ronald Thomas Sherer, 77, Bakersfield, Feb. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Joel Rodriguez Zamora, 68, Shafter, Feb. 1 in Bakersfield. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
