Belinda Jean Burke, 65, Bakersfield, Jan. 7 in Wasco. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Deloria Campbell, 65, Bakersfield, Jan. 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Michael Dimock, 79, Bakersfield, Feb. 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Sandra Dolores Duvall, 68. Bakersfield, Jan. 15. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Lewis Escalante, 79, Bakersfield, Jan. 23. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Juan Fernandez, 80, Bakersfield, Feb. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Serafin Barrera Garcia, 38, Bakersfield, Feb. 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Antonia Gonzales, 72, Bakersfield, Jan. 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Stephen James Helvie, 74, Bakersfield, Feb. 3. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Susan L. Hoffmann, 78, Bakersfield, Jan. 26. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Mark Henry Jacober, 67, Bakersfield, Jan. 19. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Alred Jones, 60, Bakersfield, Jan. 31. Historic Union Cemetery.
Melvin Lamb, 82, Bakersfield, Feb. 3. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Elaine Leal, 60, Bakersfield, Feb. 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Pamela Mary Linquist, 74, California City, Feb. 3. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Eloy Lopez, 39, Shafter, Jan. 23. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Rosa Montes, 85, Bakersfield, Feb. 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Galen Porter, 61, Pennsylvania, Jan. 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Frank Edward Reina, 81. Bakersfield, Feb. 1. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Richard Roberson Jr., 54, Bakersfield, Jan. 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Roy Robinson, 55, Bakersfield, Feb. 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert Thomas Rodriguez, 41, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Brent Michael Rogers, 46, Bakersfield, Feb. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Adlee Mozelle Rule, 98, Bakersfield, Jan. 14. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Arturo "Tudy" Sanchez, 52, Wasco, Jan. 22. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Ronald Thomas Sherer, 77, Bakersfield, Jan. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Walter Smith, 65, Bakersfield, Feb. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Jerrode Suggs, 50, Bakersfield, Jan. 30. Basham Funeral Care.
William Michael Uribe, 66, Bakersfield, Jan. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Sukan Veerakul, 76, Bakersfield, Jan. 18. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
