Funeral services for Feb. 4, 2022

Richard Roudolph Basta, 79, Bakersfield, Jan. 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Concepcion Martinez Cordero, 84, Bakersfield, Jan. 15. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Susan Ruth Coyle, 72, Bakersfield, Feb. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Doniciano Mariano Estrada, 87, Bakersfield, Jan. 14. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Bianca D Flores, 19, Arvin, Jan. 2 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Paul Edward Higgs Sr., 79, Bakersfield, Jan. 3. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Bobby Ray Hudson, 79, Bakersfield, Jan. 30. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Maria Jesus "Mama Chuy" Ibarra, 101, Wasco, Feb. 2. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
John David Jackson, 82, Bakersfield, Jan. 13. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Christine Jagernauth, 67, Bakersfield, Feb. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Misty Medina, 44, Bakersfield, Feb. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Divina Michelle Muriel, 48, Bakersfield, Jan. 1. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Emily J. Null, 93, Bakersfield, Jan. 13. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Elizabeth Pedroza, 64, Bakersfield, Feb. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Teresa Pena, 82, Bakersfield, Jan. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Virgilene Joyce Petris, 85, Bakersfield, Jan. 17. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Timothy John Powell, 70, Shafter, Jan. 29 in Paducah, Ky. Peters Funeral Home.
Edward V. Rios, 43, Bakersfield, Jan. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Lester Noel Robbins Jr., 77, Santa Clarita, Jan. 18. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Frances Faye Thomas, 78, Bakersfield, Jan. 28. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Alvin Roy Tullis, 91, Bakersfield, Jan. 8. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Irene Cervantes Vela, 58, Bakersfield, Jan. 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Joel Vidal, 51, Bakersfield, Jan. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Mely J Villagomes, 67, Bakersfield, Jan. 21. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Kevin Ward, 55, Bakersfield, Feb. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Willie Lee Harris, 67, Bakersfield, Jan. 5. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Kenneth Sterling Hurt Sr., 88, Bakersfield, Jan. 7. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
