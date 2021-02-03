SERVICES SCHEDULED
Ollie Vanita Peters, 86, Bakersfield, Feb. 2. Mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 1 p.m. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES PENDING
Geoffrey Craig Campbell, 70, Inyonkern, Feb. 2 .Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Tom Clow, 73, Bakersfield, Jan. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Luis Enrique Cruz, 42, Porterville, Feb. 1. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Carol Marie Darling, 91, Bakersfield, Jan. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Donald Ray Hall, 81, Bakersfield, Jan. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Frances E. Mansell, 91, Bakersfield, Jan. 23. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Lester Dudley Martens, 87, Bakersfield, Feb. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Harold McPhetridge, 74, Bakersfield, Feb. 2. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Denise Elizabeth Ramos, 66, Bakersfield, Jan. 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Jerome Stegman, 89, Lancaster, Feb. 2. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Judith A. Swen, 79, Bakersfield, Jan. 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Betty Jean Thompson, 91, Bakersfield, Jan. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Michael Grant Wilson, 35, Bakersfield, Jan. 31, Keep It Simple Cremation.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
