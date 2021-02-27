SERVICES SCHEDULED
Michael Blanco, 56, Bakersfield, Feb. 14. Visitation from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 3 at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest. Services at 1:30 p.m., March 3 at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Nina K. Brame, 95, Bakersfield, Feb. 17. Graveside Service at 2 p.m. Monday, March 8,
Rock of Ages, Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3700 River Blvd. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
SERVICES PENDING
Carlotta Delacruz, 71, Bakersfield, Feb. 17. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Barbara Florence Dennis, 101, Bakersfield, Feb. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ealise Marie Denman, 99, Bakersfield, Feb. 6. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Mark Anthony Moralez, 42, Bakersfield, Feb. 25. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Michaela Serrano, 94, Diamond Bar, Calif., Feb. 17. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Catherine Louise Stallings, 92, Bakersfield, Feb. 18. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jason Waterfield, 57, Bakersfield, Feb. 10.
Lila Olene Wells, 89, Bakersfield, Feb. 27. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
NO SERVICES
Carol Louise Bracchi, 80, Bakersfield, Jan. 25. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Steven Dwight Bradshaw, 64, Bakersfield, Jan. 15. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html